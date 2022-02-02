Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of COO opened at $396.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.17 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

