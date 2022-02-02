Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

KMX opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

