Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 8.7%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 26,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 385,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Get Arhaus alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,169,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.