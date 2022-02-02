Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 8.7%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 26,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 385,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
ARHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.
In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,169,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
