Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $20.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $21.80 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $88.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.14 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.14 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

