Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,278,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,632 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 2.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $163,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,551,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 8,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.