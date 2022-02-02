Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after purchasing an additional 512,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 497,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

