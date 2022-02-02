Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,323.33 ($17.79).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO traded down GBX 71.09 ($0.96) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,290.41 ($17.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.46. The firm has a market cap of £12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.