Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,323.33 ($17.79).
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
LON ANTO traded down GBX 71.09 ($0.96) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,290.41 ($17.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.46. The firm has a market cap of £12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
