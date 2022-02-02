Anterix (ATEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) will be issuing its 12/31/2021 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. Anterix has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.