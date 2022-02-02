Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.26% of Annaly Capital Management worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $17,666,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

