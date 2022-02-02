Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

AAUKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AAUKF remained flat at $$44.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

