Andrew Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EA stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

