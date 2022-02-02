Anchor Protocol Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00004016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $330.46 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,007,618 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

