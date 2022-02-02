Analyzing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phunware and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 101.27%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 100.17%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -363.83% -248.37% -61.85% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 22.72 -$22.20 million ($0.43) -5.49 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

