Analyzing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get CarGurus alerts:

This table compares CarGurus and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55% Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75%

This table compares CarGurus and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 7.06 $77.55 million $0.88 37.57 Versus Systems $1.39 million 18.87 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -2.35

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CarGurus and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 1 7 0 2.88 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.38%. Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than CarGurus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarGurus beats Versus Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.