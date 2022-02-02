Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $64.30

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 54,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

