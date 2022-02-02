Analysts Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target at $20.25

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 6,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

