Analysts Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Price Target at $33.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.45) to €33.00 ($37.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$9.45 during trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.