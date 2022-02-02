Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) PT at $43.85

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.85.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 732,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

