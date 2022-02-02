Analysts Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $113.00

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.