Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Target Price at $8,491.50

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,491.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($229.90) to £169 ($227.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

