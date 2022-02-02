Analysts Set Expectations for KBC Group NV’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBC Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($88.76) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

