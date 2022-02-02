Analysts Offer Predictions for NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NBTB opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

