Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

FUL opened at $71.88 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

