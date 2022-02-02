Analysts Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $9.34 on Friday. E2open Parent has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 93.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 391.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 188,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,018,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

