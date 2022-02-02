Analysts Expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts predict that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cue Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Health.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

