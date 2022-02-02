Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.02. CDW posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

