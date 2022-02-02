Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.59. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

