Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.60. PRA Group also posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 280,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,467. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

