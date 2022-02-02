Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report $170.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.15 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $700.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,634. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62. Power Integrations has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

