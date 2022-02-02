Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report $8.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the highest is $9.48 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,629 shares of company stock worth $676,943. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 5,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,307. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

