Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) rose 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 169,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 125,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at C$266,560.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

