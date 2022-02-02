Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,288 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 35.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 856,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 59.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 46.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

