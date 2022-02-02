Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

