Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 692.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 703,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $171,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.