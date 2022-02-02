Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 943 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $157.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

