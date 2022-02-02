Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 149,745 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 1,306.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,994,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after buying an additional 317,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 902,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 282,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period.

UCON stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29.

