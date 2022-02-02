Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

