American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

NYSE:AMT opened at $250.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

