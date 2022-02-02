American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.