American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

