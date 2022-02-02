American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,716 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $35,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AFG opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

