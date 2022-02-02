American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AFG opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

