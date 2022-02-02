American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

