American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Trevor Burns Sells 187,000 Shares

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Trevor Burns sold 187,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$13,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$106,435.

Trevor Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Trevor Burns sold 173,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$8,650.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Trevor Burns sold 85,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Trevor Burns sold 110,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Trevor Burns sold 13,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$650.00.

Shares of CVE:MLY traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.05. 50,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,130. American CuMo Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$11.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

American CuMo Mining Company Profile

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

