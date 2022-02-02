American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Up 0.7%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84. Approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

