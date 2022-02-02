American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 352.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,263.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $988.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,248.53.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.