American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

