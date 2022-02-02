American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

In other news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,662,868 shares of company stock valued at $331,981,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.66. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.64.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

