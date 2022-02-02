American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $454,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $959,158. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.