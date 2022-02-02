American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,635 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth about $6,217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.59. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $201.96.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,850 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

